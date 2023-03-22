Lilly Library Presents: March Musical Movie Madness!!!

While Duke’s March dance of 2023 has come to an end, Lilly Library brings you its own March Madness with 16 contrapuntal contenders. All of the movies competing in Lilly’s March Musical Movie Madness are available to watch online, with access brought to you by Duke Libraries and the Swank Digital Campus streaming platform. Contestants will be entered in a raffle, and Duke staff are eligible to win an electronic book plate in the online catalog record for the musical movie of their choosing. It’s shaping up to be a thrilling March at Lilly Library!

Lilly’s resident bracketologist, Nathaniel Brown, and film “reserves” aficionado, David Felton, will bring you all the highlights of this exciting competition. Watch their play-by-play videos highlighting each exciting round.

These Golden Oldies—Singin’ in the Rain (1952), The Wiz (1978), Hairspray (1988) and Fame (1980) —will dance into your hearts.

Soundscapes of La La Land (2016), Into the Woods (2014), Pitch Perfect (2012) and In the Heights (2021) vie for the top spot.

The Soloists perform in Selena (1997), Rocketman (2019), Respect (2021) and Elvis (2022).

And the Melodious Medleys of Hedwig & the Angry Inch (2001), Dancer in the Dark (2000), A Star is Born (2018) and Get on Up (2014)

round out this year’s competition. Vote for your favorite Musical Movies to help crown the winner.

VOTE HERE



Four rounds of voting will open at 9am the first day of each round and close at 8pm the last day:

Sounds of 16: 3/20-3/22

Eighth Notes: 3/23-3/27

4/4 Time: 3/28-3/29

Dynamic Duet: 3/30-4/2

Finale (winner announced): 4/3.

Voting dates and updates will be posted on Lilly’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts as well as in our blog, Latest@Lilly.