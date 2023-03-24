Collection Spotlight: Disability Pride

Happy Disability Pride Week at Duke!

Duke Disability Alliance (DDA) is hosting the 2023 edition from March 22nd to March 29th this year. Check further down this post for a graphic with a list of events.

Our collection spotlight in Perkins this month features books on disability activism and disabled people’s experiences. Billy Cao, a student worker at Perkins, consulted with members of DDA to select titles for the spotlight. Librarians Ciara Healy and Ira King also chose titles.

Here is a small selection of the titles you can find in the spotlight:

Being Heumann: An Unrepentant Memoir of a Disability Rights Activist by Judith Heumann (eBook version also available)

How to be Autistic by Charlotte Amelia Poe

The Right Way to be Crippled and Naked: The Fiction of Disability edited by Sheila Black, Michael Northen, and Annabelle Hayse

Such a Pretty Girl: A Story of Struggle, Empowerment, and Disability Pride by Nadina LaSpina

Black Madness: Mad Blackness by Therí Alyce Pickens (eBook version also available)

The Pretty One: On Life, Pop Culture, Disability and Other Reasons to Fall in Love with Me by Keah Brown

From the Periphery: Real-life Stories of Disability by Pia Justesen (eBook version also available)

Librarians at the Rubenstein library have also highlighted two publications from their collections that covered the disability rights movement, The Disability Rag and Dykes, Disability, & Stuff. Issues of those publications are spotlighted in the Hubbard Case near the Perkins/Bostock entrance.