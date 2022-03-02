Meet Scifinder-n! Live Training Sessions and Other Resources

SciFinder-n is now available to all Duke students, faculty, and staff! The new interface offers new features, improved searching, and better integration of content. These enhancements make finding information easier, giving you more time for your research. Use your current SciFinder username and password to log in and start searching.

Trainers Edwin Robinson and Scott Hertzog of Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), a division of the American Chemical Service (ACS), will be on campus to offer in-person demonstrations and answer questions. Join us to learn about new tools designed to help researchers in chemistry, engineering, biology, the environment and medicine.

Students and faculty, new and veteran searchers, are encouraged to attend one or more sessions. Bring your laptop to search along! All training sessions will be held in French Family Science Center 2237.

View the entire schedule and sign up for events here: https://tinyurl.com/scifindern.

Can’t attend in-person? Please email jodi.psoter@duke.edu to request a virtual training session for your research group. You can also take a look at the quick reference guide and training materials on specific topics and watch the series of 30 minute recorded webinars.

**As you begin exploring SciFinder-n, don’t forget to migrate your current saved answers and alerts from CAS SciFinder. You will no longer be able to access the classic platform after June 30, 2022.