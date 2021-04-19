National Poetry Month 2021

This year is the 25th National Poetry Month. The Academy of American Poets has 30 ways to celebrate on their website.
This year I want to honor Lawrence Ferlinghetti who died this year at the age of 101. You can read a nice bio and overview of his work at the Poetry Foundation. We of course also have many of his works in our library:
How to Paint Sunlight: Lyric Poems & Others (1997-2000)
These are My Rivers: New & Selected Poems, 1955-1993
He was also the founder of City Lights, a bookstore and a publisher in San Francisco. This 2013 blog post “A Literary Meeting Place: The History Behind City Lights Bookstore” is a good place to start to understand the legacy of City Lights. Here is a selection of titles that they have published:
City Lights Pocket Poets Anthology
Every Day We Get More Illegal by Juan Felipe Herrera
Funeral Diva by Pamela Sneed
Collected Poems of Bob Kaufman
Heaven is All Goodbyes by Tongo Eisen-Martin
And Then We Became by Devorah Major
Save Twilight selected poems of Julio Cortázar ; translated by Stephen Kessler