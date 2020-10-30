Access to the New York Times Fall 2020



Access to digital resources is a moving, changing situation and we take this opportunity to update you on what we have access to in the NYT.



The Duke Libraries provide various modes of access to this and other newspapers, magazines, and journals best found through the Online Journal Search.

This includes:

New York times from 1857 to the present in a variety of databases



We also have access to the

New York Times Magazine

1985 to Present; click on Full Text-PDF for printed page facsimile



The New York Times Book Review

1988 to Present; click on Full Text-PDF for printed page facsimile



New York times (Online only)

1996 to Present



You can find this and other journals and newspapers through the Online Journal titles search from the library home page.



Hint: use the Exact Title or Title Begins with search to avoid being overwhelmed by too many hits.