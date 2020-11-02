Long Night Against Procrastination at Home

What: Writing, subject tutoring, a virtual study room, and stress relief!
Where: On Zoom
When: November 10th and 17th in the morning and the evening (hours below)
Like most things, the Long Night Against Procrastination is going virtual this year! We’re still here to provide writing support, tutoring, research support, and fun stress-relieving activities, all virtual and adjusted to fit your busy schedule and multiple time zones, whether you’re studying on campus or remotely.
Newly added for those who miss studying in the Libraries: A Virtual Study Room! This quiet Zoom room will provide shots of your favorite library spaces and the chance to study alongside your peers as you prepare for final tests and papers.
Read on for what will be available on each date. Log in with your netID to this Duke Box folder for more details and Zoom links for the activities you are interested in attending! Feel free to come and go as you like!
November 10th 8:00am-10am EST
- Morning Meditation with DuWell
- Virtual Study Room
- Writing Studio Consultants
- Research Help with Duke Librarians
- ECON 101 Tutors
- Support from ARC Learning Consultants
November 10th 8:00pm-10:00pm EST
- Yoga with DuWell
- Virtual Study Room
- Sleigh of Hand with DuWell
- Research Help with Duke Librarians
- PHY 152 Tutors
- MATH 111L Tutors
November 17th 8:00am-10:00am EST
- Morning Meditation with DuWell
- Virtual Study Room
- Research Help with Duke Librarians
- CHEM 201 Tutors
- Support from ARC Learning Consultants
November 17th 8:00pm-10:00pm EST
- Self-Care Zine Workshop
- Virtual Study Room
- Research Help with Duke Libraries
- Writing Studio Consultants
- CHEM 201 Tutors
- CHEM 101 Tutors
We know not everyone will be able to join us for the Long Night(s) Against Procrastination, but we want to remind everyone to take care of themselves during this time. Here are additional resources to help you study safely and smartly (and a reminder to take time for a little fun along the way):
Resources to Help You Study
Take a Break
Take Care of Yourself
If you have any questions, feel free to email Brittany Wofford (bfw7@duke.edu) or Arianne Hartsell-Gundy (aah39@duke.edu).
Sponsored by Duke University Libraries, the TWP Writing Studio, the Academic Resource Center and the Duke Student Wellness Center.