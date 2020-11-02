Long Night Against Procrastination at Home

What: Writing, subject tutoring, a virtual study room, and stress relief!

Where: On Zoom

When: November 10th and 17th in the morning and the evening (hours below)

Like most things, the Long Night Against Procrastination is going virtual this year! We’re still here to provide writing support, tutoring, research support, and fun stress-relieving activities, all virtual and adjusted to fit your busy schedule and multiple time zones, whether you’re studying on campus or remotely.

Newly added for those who miss studying in the Libraries: A Virtual Study Room! This quiet Zoom room will provide shots of your favorite library spaces and the chance to study alongside your peers as you prepare for final tests and papers.

Read on for what will be available on each date. Log in with your netID to this Duke Box folder for more details and Zoom links for the activities you are interested in attending! Feel free to come and go as you like!

November 10th 8:00am-10am EST

Morning Meditation with DuWell

Virtual Study Room

Writing Studio Consultants

Research Help with Duke Librarians

ECON 101 Tutors

Support from ARC Learning Consultants

November 10th 8:00pm-10:00pm EST

Yoga with DuWell

Virtual Study Room

Sleigh of Hand with DuWell

Research Help with Duke Librarians

PHY 152 Tutors

MATH 111L Tutors

November 17th 8:00am-10:00am EST

Morning Meditation with DuWell

Virtual Study Room

Research Help with Duke Librarians

CHEM 201 Tutors

Support from ARC Learning Consultants

November 17th 8:00pm-10:00pm EST

Self-Care Zine Workshop

Virtual Study Room

Research Help with Duke Libraries

Writing Studio Consultants

CHEM 201 Tutors

CHEM 101 Tutors

We know not everyone will be able to join us for the Long Night(s) Against Procrastination, but we want to remind everyone to take care of themselves during this time. Here are additional resources to help you study safely and smartly (and a reminder to take time for a little fun along the way):

Resources to Help You Study

Take a Break

Take Care of Yourself

If you have any questions, feel free to email Brittany Wofford (bfw7@duke.edu) or Arianne Hartsell-Gundy (aah39@duke.edu).

Sponsored by Duke University Libraries, the TWP Writing Studio, the Academic Resource Center and the Duke Student Wellness Center.