See You Later, Lilly. Hello, Bishop’s House! Scenes from the Renovation So Far

This semester, the long-awaited renovation and expansion of Lilly Library officially got into full swing.

All the books have been carefully packed up and moved to temporary storage, clearing the way for construction workers to move in. Meanwhile, library staff offices and workspaces have been relocated to Lilly’s temporary renovation quarters at Bishop’s House, which will serve as a base of library services on East Campus for the next two years. Although the historic home’s century-old floors can’t support aisles of heavy books, students and faculty can still visit Bishop’s House to pick up and return library materials, access course reserves, meet with librarians, and get help with any questions.

While the renovation is still in the early, messy phases, we thought we would share some scenes from our progress so far—before the real makeover begins in earnest.