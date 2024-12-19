Endnote: Art Tuned to the Times

Next time you find yourself on Duke’s East Campus, be sure to take in the new mural in Mary Duke Biddle Music Building. The brightly colored artwork by Greensboro visual artist Natalie Robinson pays homage to jazz legend Mary Lou Williams, Duke’s first artist-in-residence, and features many of the musical greats who influenced her, including Jelly Roll Morton, Fats Waller, Louis Armstrong, and Duke Ellington. Encapsulating the essence of creativity and legacy, the mural was commissioned by the Music Department to mark the fiftieth anniversary of their building, home to our Music Library and wellspring of musical talent at Duke for generations.