Rubenstein Library Renovation in Pictures

Renovations to the David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library are in full swing. In recent months, we celebrated an important turning point in the project—the transition from a destruction site to a construction site. The demolition of the original stack core is finished, walls have been removed, and the façade of the building is being cleaned. From this point on, it’s all building up, framing out, and adding finishing touches until the summer of 2015, when the renovation is scheduled to be complete.

For more images and updates on the renovation, and to follow our progress, visit library.duke.edu/renovation.