In August the Duke University Libraries will be hosting several 30 minute orientations on Zoom for graduate students. These sessions will include a short overview of library services and resources, introductions to library staff who can support you, and plenty of time for questions!

More details on dates/times and information about how to register for one of these sessions will be forthcoming soon.

If you have questions, please contact Arianne Hartsell-Gundy (aah39@duke.edu).