Puppies & Ants & Sharks, Oh My!

Do discussion boards have you down? Are papers making you pessimistic? Do finals have you frantic?

Do you just need a way to de-stress?

Well in lieu of Puppies at Perkins, the libraries have compiled a caboodle of animal live streams for you to view any time you need to de-stress! Puppies, kittens, sharks, and even giraffes, below you’ll find live streams for zoos, aquariums, shelters, and more!

Zoos: The Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute has several animal lives streams including cheetah cubs, naked mole-rats, a lion, a giant panda, and elephants! The Melbourne Zoo and Werribee Open Range Zoo have a live snow leopard cub cam! If you need more pandas, head on over to Edinburgh Zoo’s live panda cam and meet Yang Guang! Need late night de-stressing? Let Chewy & Mo the sloths keep you company from Hattiesburg Zoo’s sloth cam! Baboons, owls, koalas, butterflies, and so much more the San Diego Zoo is bring them all live here! Of course the Houston Zoo has live streams! And their’s includes ants, flamingos, and rhinos!



Aquariums Monterey Bay Aquarium has quite a few live streams. Jelly fish, birds, penguins, sea otters, and even sharks, head on over and see the many live cams this aquarium has to offer! Another aquarium packed with interesting lives streams is the The Georgia Aquarium! Piranha? Gators? Whales? They’re all here!



Parks Meet Jak and Audacity, two eagles at Channel Islands National Park’s Sauces Bald Eagle cam! A swamp with alligators and spoonbills? You asked and St. Augustine’s Alligator Farm Zoological Park provides!



Non-Profits Warrior Canine Connection helps provide service dogs to veterans. You can watch their puppy cams here! Kitten Rescue Los Angeles is a rescue sanctuary for cats and kittens. While they find homes for them you can watch them live!



Happy De-Stressing and stay safe!