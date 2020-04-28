Feature Articles, Just for Fun

Puppies & Ants & Sharks, Oh My!

Leave a comment

Do discussion boards have you down? Are papers making you pessimistic? Do finals have you frantic?

Do you just need a way to de-stress?

Well in lieu of Puppies at Perkins, the libraries have compiled a caboodle of animal live streams for you to view any time you need to de-stress! Puppies, kittens, sharks, and even giraffes, below you’ll find live streams for zoos, aquariums, shelters, and more!

  • Zoos:
    • The Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute has several animal lives streams including cheetah cubs, naked mole-rats, a lion, a giant panda, and elephants!
    • The Melbourne Zoo and Werribee Open Range Zoo have a live snow leopard cub cam!
    • If you need more pandas, head on over to Edinburgh Zoo’s live panda cam and meet Yang Guang!
    • Need late night de-stressing? Let Chewy & Mo the sloths keep you company from Hattiesburg Zoo’s sloth cam!
    • Baboons, owls, koalas, butterflies, and so much more the San Diego Zoo is bring them all live here!
    • Of course the Houston Zoo has live streams! And their’s includes ants, flamingos, and rhinos!

  • Aquariums
    • Monterey Bay Aquarium has quite a few live streams. Jelly fish, birds, penguins, sea otters, and even sharks, head on over and see the many live cams this aquarium has to offer!
    • Another aquarium packed with interesting lives streams is the The Georgia Aquarium! Piranha? Gators? Whales? They’re all here!

  • Parks

  • Non-Profits
    • Warrior Canine Connection helps provide service dogs to veterans. You can watch their puppy cams here!
    • Kitten Rescue Los Angeles is a rescue sanctuary for cats and kittens. While they find homes for them you can watch them live!

Happy De-Stressing and stay safe!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *