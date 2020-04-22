Finals De-stress Tips

Happy LDOC everyone! Whether you are planning a DIY LDOC or no longer have any sense of time, here are some resources to get you through the next couple weeks.

Feeling nostalgic for an LDOC concert? Look no further than Duke Performance’s livestream of Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist Kate McGarry and guitarist Keith Ganz. Drop in via Facebook Live or Instagram Live at 7 tonight (April 22).

Send a note to someone in the Duke community you appreciate via Blue Devil Mail (log-in required).

Listen to the first four chapters of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone read-aloud by Duke faculty and staff.

Participate in a virtual CAPS discussion group Friday April 24 or Monday April 27 at 10 am (registration required).

Listen to children’s audiobooks free through Audible Stories.

Find a Duke accountability partner.

Read, write, and comment on fan fiction on Archive of our Own.

Play games and take quizzes on anything Disney related or [insert childhood favorite].