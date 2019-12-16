Happy Birthday, Jane!

Every year I like to celebrate Jane Austen’s birthday with a blog post! Since 2020 will bring two new adaptations (Sanditon and Emma), I thought I would focus this year on film adaptations and these two works in order to get you ready!

Sanditon

Fragment of a Novel Written by Jane Austen, January-March 1817 : Now First Printed from the Manuscript.

Sanditon by Jane Austen. An ebook version.

Sanditon by Jane Austen. New edition currently on order.

The Cambridge Companion to Jane Austen edited by Edward Copeland and Juliet McMaster. Chapter six covers Sanditon along with “Lady Susan” and “The Watsons.”

Jane Austen and the Fiction of her Time by Mary Waldron. See chapter seven.

Unfinished Masterpieces from BBC Worldwide. You can find the section about Sanditon in segment six.

Emma

Emma by Jane Austen.

Emma: An Authoritative Text, Backgrounds, Reviews and Criticism edited by Stephen M. Parrish.

Emma. 2010 film.

Emma. 1999 film.

Clueless. 1995 film.

Jane Austen’s Emma: A Casebook edited by Fiona Stafford.

Cambridge Companion to Emma edited by Peter Sabor

Jane Austen’s Emma: Philosophical Perspectives by E.M. Dadlez

Adaptations

The Genius of Jane Austen: Her Love of Theatre and Why She Works in Hollywood by Paula Byrne.

The Cinematic Jane Austen: Essays on the Filmic Sensibility of the Novels by David Monaghan, Ariane Hudelet, and John Wiltshire.

Jane Austen on Screen edited by Gina Macdonald and Andrew Macdonald.

Jane Austen on Film and Television: A Critical Study of the Adaptations by Sue Parrill.

Jane Austen in Hollywood edited by Linda Troost and Sayre Greenfield.

Jane Austen and Performance by Marina Cano.