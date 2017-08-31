Come Read ‘March: Book One’ with the Low Maintenance Book Club

The next meetings of the Duke University Libraries’ Low Maintenance Book Club will feature March: Book One by Congressman John Lewis (GA-5), an American icon and key figure of the civil rights movement.
We will be reading the entire graphic novel. Since it’s a bit longer than some past selections (and in the spirit of low maintenance), if you don’t have a chance to finish the entire book, we still welcome you to join us!
You can find a copy at our libraries. Durham County Library also has copies available.
Please register for this event. The first ten people to register will receive a free copy of the book.
Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Location: Bostock 127 (The Edge Workshop Room)
Light refreshments will be served.
If you have any questions, you can contact Arianne Hartsell-Gundy at aah39@duke.edu.