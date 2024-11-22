ONLINE: Low Maintenance Book Club reads “A Christmas Carol”

Pour yourself a glass of negus and serve up some mince pie—Low Maintenance Book Club is getting in the holiday spirit with the Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol. We’ll be discussing the work in its entirety on Tuesday, December 10th at noon over Zoom. Copies of the book (both print and digital) are available at Duke University Libraries and for free online from Project Gutenberg.

As always, you’re welcome to join us regardless of how much (or whether) you’ve read! Just make sure to RSVP to receive a Zoom link the morning of the meeting.

If you have any questions, please contact Arianne Hartsell-Gundy (aah39@duke.edu).