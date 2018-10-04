Duke Celebrates Frankenstein’s 200th Anniversary

Did you know that Mary Shelley’s novel Frankenstein turns 200 this year? Duke University is celebrating in several ways. First, the English department is partnering with our neighbors at UNC to participate in Frankenreads, a marathon reading of the text. It will take place on Halloween in Allen 314, and you can register to read here. You can also just come and enjoy the reading!

Here in the libraries our Collection Spotlight on the first floor of Perkins Library near the Service Desk is devoted to all things Frankenstein. See the bottom of this post for pictures of this display! We are highlighting books about Frankenstein, works inspired by it, and books about some of the science around it (think anatomy and grave robbing). And the spiders are free! Here is a sample of some of the titles you will find:

Making the Monster: The Science behind Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Stiff: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers

Mary Shelley, Her Life, Her Fiction, Her Monsters

Frankenstein Dreams: A Connoisseur’s Collection of Victorian Science Fiction

Remaking the Frankenstein Myth on Film

Finally I will be writing a series of blog posts about Mary Shelley, Frankenstein, and its legacy! Follow along, if you dare!