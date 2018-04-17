Happy National Poetry Month!

April is National Poetry Month! Celebrate by reading some great poetry. Of course we have a lot of poetry books in our circulating collection, including:

Life on Mars by Tracy K. Smith, the current Poet Laureate

The Magic My Body Becomes by Jess Rizkallah

Poem She Didn’t Write and Other Poems by Olena Kalytiak Davis

Bestiary by Donika Kelly

Lessons on Expulsion by Erika Sanchez

When My Brother Was An Aztec by Natalie Diaz

Whereas by Layli Long Soldier

Divinity School by Alicia Jo Rabins

The Academy of Hay by Julia Shipley

The January Children by Safia Elhillo

Milk and Honey by Rupi Kaur

Beast Meridian by Vanessa Angélica Villarreal

Breaking Poems by Suheir Hammad

Made in Detroit by Marge Piercy

Motherland Fatherland Homelandsexuals by Patrica Lockwood

Finally please enjoy “The Universe is a House Party”!