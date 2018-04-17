Happy National Poetry Month!

April is National Poetry Month! Celebrate by reading some great poetry. Of course we have a lot of poetry books in our circulating collection, including:
Life on Mars by Tracy K. Smith, the current Poet Laureate
The Magic My Body Becomes by Jess Rizkallah
Poem She Didn’t Write and Other Poems by Olena Kalytiak Davis
Bestiary by Donika Kelly
Lessons on Expulsion by Erika Sanchez
When My Brother Was An Aztec by Natalie Diaz
Whereas by Layli Long Soldier
Divinity School by Alicia Jo Rabins
The Academy of Hay by Julia Shipley
The January Children by Safia Elhillo
Milk and Honey by Rupi Kaur
Beast Meridian by Vanessa Angélica Villarreal
Breaking Poems by Suheir Hammad
Made in Detroit by Marge Piercy
Motherland Fatherland Homelandsexuals by Patrica Lockwood
Finally please enjoy “The Universe is a House Party”!