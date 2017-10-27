Feature Articles, Humanities

Happy Birthday, Dylan Thomas!

Leave a comment

Today we remember Dylan Thomas for his beautiful poetic gift to the English language.  “Poem in October” was written in memory of his 30th  birthday in 1944; it is  a hymn to autumn and to nature and a meditation on mortality:

Celebrate his birthday with his reading of “Poem in October”

Take a look at some of the books in the library:

Ugly, lovely : Dylan Thomas’s Swansea and Carmarthenshire of the 1950s in pictures

Discovering Dylan Thomas : a companion to the collected poems and notebook poems

A Child’s Christmas in Wales by Dylan Thomas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *