Endnote: One Degree of Separation from the Author of “Persuasion”

This December marked the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth. Across Britain and around the world, celebrations and movie marathons honored the novelist whose keen wit and perception turned Regency-era village life into enduring art.

In her own lifetime, Austen was relatively unknown. When her first novel Sense and Sensibility appeared in 1811, its author was simply identified as “a Lady.” Her subsequent books were also published anonymously. Yet from those unobtrusive beginnings emerged one of the most popular and canonized voices in all of English literature.

Austen enthusiasts might like to know that Duke’s Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library holds a remarkable connection to the beloved novelist: five early copies of her works once owned by Austen’s close friend Elizabeth Heathcote (née Bigg-Withers).

Heathcote and her sisters were part of Austen’s intimate circle who knew the author not as a literary icon, but as Jane, their friend since childhood. When Austen fell mysteriously ill at age forty-one, it was Elizabeth Heathcote who arranged her lodgings in Winchester and visited almost daily. Austen’s brother James wrote that Heathcote was “the greatest possible comfort” during his sister’s final days.

Heathcote’s set of Austen’s complete works includes first editions of Sense and Sensibility (1811), Emma (1816), and Northanger Abbey: and Persuasion (published together in 1818), a second edition of Mansfield Park (1816), and a third edition of Pride and Prejudice (1817)—all printed in small runs, and all exceedingly rare and valuable today. With their personal link to Heathcote, the Rubenstein volumes offer a tangible reminder of the friends and family who surrounded Austen during her too-short life. To hold them is to touch a precious piece of the author’s own world that survives right here at Duke.