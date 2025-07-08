MADE FOR THIS: Technology

New and emerging technologies enable more sophisticated and effective tools for finding, accessing, and using information. Investments in library technology will help us increase the discoverability, accessibility, and visibility of library resources and services.

Your support of the Duke University Libraries will allow us to:

Increase Expertise in Emerging Technologies

The rapid pace of technological change has always presented libraries with new opportunities to serve our users. It also requires us to quickly learn and adapt to these emerging technologies. For example, artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the world, and university research and teaching must transform with it. Library staff are instrumental in helping faculty, students, and staff develop the skills to evaluate and use AI in efficient, ethical, and academically rigorous ways.

Support the Growth of Data Science at Duke

Our Center for Data and Visualization Sciences supports researchers in all of Duke’s schools, disciplines, and interdisciplinary initiatives, including the health sciences. Data management, visualization, publication, and preservation are areas of increasing importance, and these are areas where the Duke Libraries are a leader both on campus and nationally. But we must build additional capacity to meet the growing need for support, particularly among faculty and graduate students.

Increase Our Digital Footprint

Each year, we digitize thousands of items in our collections, including some of our most unique holdings, making them freely available to anyone online. Digitized collections connect both local and global researchers with our resources, while also keeping fragile historic materials accessible as they age. Investments in digital storage will allow us to share Duke’s world-class resources more widely and safeguard our collections for the future.

Enhance Library Spaces with Technology

Duke’s Libraries are not only sanctuaries of quiet study and scholarly discovery, but also places where students and faculty can engage with tools and technology that enrich their teaching and learning. The large-scale renovations and expansions of Perkins, Bostock, Rubenstein, and Lilly libraries have been wildly successful at drawing more people into our buildings. Now we need to increase the amount of technology available across these spaces for scanning, computing, presenting, recording, and engaging with library resources, to improve the user experience and bolster the level of service we provide to our community.

Did You Know?

Our collections are used by patrons both in-person and online. In one year, the Libraries circulate hundreds of thousands of print materials, while our users discover and access our electronic resources more than 26 million times.

