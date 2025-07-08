MADE FOR THIS: Talented Staff

The Duke University Libraries are the intellectual cornerstone of the university, with accomplished specialists well-versed in their particular fields. It is vital for our staff to remain a step ahead to meet the demands of the ever-changing information and technology landscape.

Your support of the Duke University Libraries will allow us to:

Train Librarians for Duke’s Second Century

Librarianship has changed dramatically in the digital age. It is critical for today’s librarians to have deep subject matter expertise and advanced training in areas such as data science and the ethical uses of artificial intelligence. Our staff contribute to class curricula and partner with faculty and students in their research endeavors. Position endowments will allow us to retain and recruit leading experts in current and emerging fields and will ensure that we remain a beacon of innovation and talent among our peers.

Mentor Early Career Residents

Launched in 2023, our three-year residency program for early career librarians provides one-on-one mentorship and professional development opportunities for two recent library school graduates. These residents work in specialized fields that align with our strategic plan and gain valuable experience as librarians at a top-tier academic research library. Permanent funding will ensure that we continue in our mission to mentor and retain the next generation of library experts.

Prioritize Professional Development

Our ability to deliver a wide and valued range of library services depends foremost on our people. It is crucial for us to prioritize and support professional development opportunities for all library employees, acknowledging that a healthy work environment can foster a deep sense of commitment, personal meaning, and pride. Permanent funding is necessary to ensure that our staff have what they need to grow and succeed in their professions.

Did You Know?

The Duke University Libraries have nearly 200 full-time staff members across five libraries and the Library Service Center, our climate-controlled offsite storage facility. Our librarians assist students and faculty from more than 100 undergraduate majors and more than 80 graduate programs, resulting in more than 7,000 research consultations with users each year.

