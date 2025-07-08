MADE FOR THIS: Student Experience

The Duke University Libraries are the learning labs that connect students with the exciting interdisciplinary work that defines a Duke education. From the first paper to the final thesis, we guide our students at every step of the way.

Your support of the Duke University Libraries will allow us to:

Provide Engagement from the Start

For first-year students, Duke’s academic environment can be daunting. With our Residence Hall Librarian Program, first-year students are connected to a librarian who introduces them to academic research. Through regular outreach, students learn about library services and resources while having a personal contact for questions or needs they may have in their crucial first year. Further support will allow our librarians to offer even more for first-year students, from specialized programming to enhanced instructional sessions.

Create Programs for Everyone

Enriching the student experience is at the forefront of what we do. As a shared space, we are uniquely able to bring students together to learn, share, and engage with experts. We partner with faculty to offer learning opportunities such as Archives Alive and Archival Expeditions, and we employ new technologies to enhance student work with rare materials. Establishing permanent funding for student-centered programs will allow us to better support the Duke experience through open houses, wellness events, panel discussions, and so much more.

Celebrate the First-Generation Experience

Through our Summer Research Fellowship Program, we support first-generation and lower-income undergraduate students working on research projects during the summer. Offering financial support as well as mentorship, students are better able to navigate the research process, explore interests, and build skills necessary to their academic and professional careers. Establishing permanent funding will ensure that students receive the support they need to fully engage with our collections and their research.

Offer a Home Away from Home

Thanks to our growing online presence, the Libraries can be anywhere at any time. But our physical spaces are especially important for students who want a welcoming and comfortable place to study, learn, and socialize. We continue to engage with student feedback and update our buildings to best fit their evolving needs, from providing additional individual study areas to bringing more classes into our spaces. Investments in enhancing and refreshing our buildings will ensure that the Libraries continue to offer the best possible student experience for years to come.

Did You Know?

Every year, our staff offer hundreds of workshops, seminars, and instruction sessions to students across all disciplines at Duke. More than a third of all Duke undergraduates have interacted with rare materials from the Rubenstein Library, and hundreds of Duke graduate students attend our Responsible Conduct of Research workshops every year.

