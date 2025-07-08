MADE FOR THIS: Research

Our partnership throughout the research lifecycle enhances the quality and impact of Duke scholarship. It’s vital that we expand programs and services in areas that align with Duke’s academic and research priorities.

Your support of the Duke University Libraries will allow us to:

Deepen Student Engagement in Research

The signature collections of the David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library provide rich and immersive research opportunities for students. These collections are a core part of Duke and thousands of undergraduates use our collections in class every year. Likewise, our partnerships with faculty in developing hands-on, research-intensive courses are vital as team-based and problem-focused teaching becomes more prevalent. The most noteworthy and distinctive research collections are those endowed by generous donors so that they can grow over time.

Empower Research in Science and Technology

The university’s investments in science and technology are strengthened by our vast collections and by specialized library staff who are well-versed in engineering, biology, chemistry, computer science, and statistics, among others. Likewise, we provide support for university priorities like the Duke Climate Commitment through our expertise in data and visualization sciences, public policy, and environmental sciences. Additional investments in priority areas such as these are needed to empower faculty research and prepare students to grapple with society’s most pressing problems.

Support Data-Driven Research

Building on the expertise and service we offer through our Center for Data and Visualization Sciences, the university recently launched the Compute and Data Services Alliance for Research (CDSA). Expanding services and capacity in this area will support the complete research lifecycle—from the early planning and management stages to final publication and archiving—thereby increasing the visibility, reproducibility, and impact of research conducted at Duke.

Open Access to Duke Research

At Duke, part of our mission is putting knowledge in the service of society. This means making the outcomes of Duke research available as broadly as possible, not hidden behind paywalls. Our expert staff in the ScholarWorks Center for Open Scholarship help faculty find and use open educational resources, advise on copyright issues, scholarly publishing, managing digital research projects, navigating research metrics, and more. Our ability to provide such a range of services depends on identifying additional resources for this area.

Did You Know?

Since we launched our open access repository for Duke research, we’ve made almost 27,000 Duke-authored articles and other publications freely available online, sharing them more broadly to increase the reach and impact of Duke research.

Next Priority: Programming