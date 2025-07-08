MADE FOR THIS: Programming

The role of the Duke University Libraries goes well beyond curated collections and support for teaching and learning. We serve as a gateway to Duke University for the local Durham community and beyond, sharing our unique resources and expertise with the world.

Your support of the Duke University Libraries will allow us to:

Support Public Engagement

Our freely available public programs, exhibitions, symposia, readings, and workshops activate our collections by sharing them with wider audiences, while deepening connections among Duke experts. Establishing permanent funding for public programming ensures the Libraries can continue to provide this essential service for our campus and our local community.

Provide Welcoming Spaces for Research, Education, and Collaboration

We strive to provide a welcoming environment for engaging programs, memorable teaching moments, and interdisciplinary collaboration. To meet Duke’s ambitious goals for the future, library spaces must be more accessible and up-to-date for our users. Establishing permanent funding will enable the Libraries to refresh study and collaboration areas, making our buildings more effective and inviting.

Bring History to Life

The Libraries are committed to documenting new or unheard-of stories from Duke, Durham, and the Carolinas, recognizing that community partnerships lead to a stronger future. Additional financial resources ensure that we can continue this work in a number of ways, from travel grants for scholars from around the world, exhibitions curated by community members, and events featuring notable speakers.

Showcase the Best of Duke

We host thousands of visitors each day, from students and faculty to alumni and members of the public. Most of them pass through our exhibit spaces, which highlight our collections and showcase the best of research and teaching at Duke. Further support will enhance our exhibits program by sustaining our audiovisual and digital technologies, providing internships, and expanding public events.

Did You Know?

The SNCC Digital Gateway—an innovative archival website developed and hosted by the Duke University Libraries in partnership with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) Legacy Project and Duke’s Center for Documentary Studies—attracts more than 250,000 visits per year and documents lessons learned by Civil Rights movement veterans and how their struggles are tied to those of today.

Next Priority: Student Experience