Made for This: How the Libraries Are Advancing Duke’s Highest Ambitions

On February 24, 2025, Duke University launched the most significant fundraising and engagement campaign in its history. MADE FOR THIS: The Duke Campaign will engage alumni and friends of the university to accelerate progress in areas where Duke can make the greatest difference for the world—advancing innovation through science and technology, creating a more sustainable planet, shaping students as next-generation leaders, and advancing healthcare to help communities thrive.

The comprehensive campaign will support key priorities across the university, with a goal of raising $125 million for the Duke University Libraries.

This undertaking comes at a momentous time, as the promise of higher education in America is under threat, and new forms of technology are setting off a revolution no less significant than the one Gutenberg started over five centuries ago. The explosive growth of online information and artificial intelligence has enabled knowledge to spread faster and more easily than ever. But it has also created an environment for disinformation and distortion, eroding trust in what we see and hear.

In this disorienting world, libraries have a vital role to play. It’s crucial that we remain a trusted source of sound research and guidance, prioritizing people, deepened collaborations, and a culture that is truly inclusive. The challenges facing us are worldwide. But as one of the world’s great libraries, we are determined to play our part.

We can’t do it alone. We rely on a community of donors who generously support our work. This campaign brings with it new opportunities to collaborate on timely, transformative projects that will not simply enable the best teaching and research at Duke, but amplify and showcase it, increasing its impact on the world and countless individual lives.

With your help in achieving our goal of $125 million, we can do just that. Here’s a look at how the Duke University Libraries are made for this moment.

Campaign Priorities

Click on each heading for more details on each priority.

See Also