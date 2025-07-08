MADE FOR THIS: Collections

Collections are our original purpose, the foundation on which everything we do is built. Our diverse and distinctive library collections contribute to exceptional student experiences and fuel the transformative research that comes out of Duke. We must continue to assemble and provide access to collections that both strengthen curricular connections and provide unique opportunities for life-changing research.

Your support of the Duke University Libraries will allow us to:

Build and Preserve the Scholarly Record

Library collections follow the course of scholarship. Our collections must grow alongside Duke’s extensive research and teaching needs. While print is still thriving, the demand for access to materials in digital format is increasing. At the same time, the cost of subscriptions outpaces inflation each year. Journal subscriptions can have an annual cost higher than the price of a new car. These complex resources are made accessible by librarians and curators who are experts in their fields, providing specialized support to students and faculty, often working alongside them to solve their most difficult problems.

Represent the Diversity of Cultures at Home and Around the World

In a complex world, a world-class university library must offer a wide breadth and depth of voices. As we move into Duke’s second century, our collections must contribute to a representation of human history that is inclusive and comprehensive in scope. The David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library’s collections have strength in African American history and culture, women’s history, LGBTQ+ history, grassroots organizing, the history and culture of the U.S. South, modern and contemporary Chinese history, Japanese history and culture, and much, much more. Community collaborations demonstrate our ability to work with local partners to empower organizations to preserve their history and tell their own stories. Alongside other Durham and North Carolina repositories, we are committed to preserving and sharing the diverse histories of our local communities, the Carolinas, and the southeastern United States.

Did You Know?

The Duke University Libraries hold more than 8 million volumes in our collections, representing almost 450 different languages. This includes more than 65,000 linear feet of manuscript and archival material (more than 300 Duke Chapels stacked on top of each other!).

