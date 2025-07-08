MADE FOR THIS: Annual Fund

The Duke University Libraries advance the research, teaching, and public service mission of the entire university. Your gift to the Libraries Annual Fund makes our vision for the future possible. With your generosity, we can say yes to doing more for every student, faculty, and staff member at Duke.

Gifts to the Libraries Annual Fund support initiatives like:

Distinctive Collections

Our core purpose is to provide access to trustworthy research materials. Donors to the Libraries Annual Fund support our mission to grow and preserve our collections with an eye toward the future of research at Duke. As we build, we are working hard to develop a more diverse collection, emphasizing interdisciplinary fields like climate studies, global health, biomedical engineering, digital humanities, and ethics. We also support Duke as a global institution, growing our collection of foreign language materials across all disciplines.

Knowledgeable Staff

Library staff represent a wide range of expertise, fostering scholarship and collaboration across campus. Your support of the Libraries Annual Fund better equips them for what comes next. To stay ahead in our ever-changing world, it is essential for us to prioritize the advanced training our staff needs to become experts in emerging fields like artificial intelligence and quantum computing, as we anticipate an expanded focus on these topics at Duke.

Essential Collaborations

We partner with faculty and staff from across the university, offering guidance and direction for teaching and research, strategies for visualizing data, and options for innovative digital publishing. In one year, we taught over 300 classes to students in every school at Duke, offered research and data consultations to thousands of our users, and connected undergraduate students to rare, primary materials in hands-on instruction sessions.

Did You Know?

A gift to the Libraries Annual Fund directly impacts every student, faculty, and staff member at Duke. With our dedicated staff, exceptional collections, and a welcoming environment designed to ensure that our users have what they need to thrive, the Duke University Libraries advance the outrageous ambitions of our entire

campus community.