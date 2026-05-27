The New ProQuest Ebook Central App

Post by Abigail Wickes, Head of Electronic Resources Access & Discovery

Due to recent updates to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), ProQuest has launched a new application with improved ebook accessibility features and other functionality updates.

Downloading ebooks from ProQuest used to be managed through Adobe Digital Editions (ADE), however ADE it is incompatible with screen readers and cannot accommodate accessibility features of EPUB files.

Duke University Libraries will opt into the ProQuest Ebook Central (EBC) application on Monday July 13. Reading ebooks in a browser will also still be an option.

Accessibility Improvements

The EBC app is built to WCAG 2.2 AA standards and includes options for adjusting text size, screen reader navigation, keyboard focus and navigation, alignment with color contrast guidelines for readability, gesture support for EPUB page turning, and various language settings. The EBC Accessibility Statement and VPAT are also available for review.

Getting Started with the Ebook Central (EBC) App

The ProQuest Ebook Central (EBC) app will be available to Duke patrons starting July 13, 2026. After this date users must use the EBC app to download full text ebooks with DRM from ProQuest.

To get started, sign into ProQuest and select an ebook to download. Select your preferred loan length, then you will be prompted to download the EBC app and register your device with the shared code.

Open the EBC app, enter your registration code, and the book will be available on your device (offline or online) until the loan period expires. For more details, please see this Access & Authentication Guide.

ProQuest Ebook Central App FAQ

What is DRM?

DRM stands for Digital Rights Management. Ebooks with DRM may restrict the number of concurrent readers. In general, EBSCO and ProQuest are the only providers with limitations or restrictions on access to their ebooks in DUL’s collection. Fortunately, both ProQuest and EBSCO clearly display our access type on the ebook content page.

What’s the difference between EPUB and PDF?

EPUB (Electronic Publication) is a flexible format that adjusts to fit the screen size of the device, which allows for a more accessible reading experience. This format will not have page numbers that correspond to the print version because of the accessibility features.

is a flexible format that adjusts to fit the screen size of the device, which allows for a more accessible reading experience. This format will not have page numbers that correspond to the print version because of the accessibility features. PDF (Portable Document Format) is a fixed-layout format that does not adjust to different screen sizes, which can make reading on small devices difficult. This format retains the look and feel of the matching print book and will typically have page numbers that correspond to the print version.

When do I need to use the app?

Use the EBC app to download full text ebooks with DRM from ProQuest Ebook Central. Ebooks without DRM can also be read using the EBC app as of May 2026.

Can I use the app on multiple devices?

Up to six devices may be used.

Do I need to use the app to download chapters?

Chapter downloads do not require using the app.

Will my loans transition from Adobe Digital Editions to the Ebook Central app?

Current loans will be automatically synchronized to the EBC app.

Is offline reading supported?

Offline reading is supported once devices are registered.

Is there a mobile app?

The app is available for both mobile and desktop devices

Can Duke Kunshan University patrons use the EBC app?

The EBC app can be used on Windows and Mac devices in China, but it is unavailable for Android and iOS in China.

Anything else I should know about?

If you are reading an EPUB format ebook, it may not have the same page numbers as the print or PDF version of the book. To learn more, please review this EBC EPUB article. Since ProQuest hosts content from many different publishers, the ebooks are a mix of PDF & EPUB file formats. Not all ebooks are permitted for download, and PDF full text content may not offer the same functionality. Reading progress can be synchronized across devices, because it is connected to your ProQuest account. If Adobe Digital Editions is still trying to open downloaded ebooks, check the default application for opening EPUBS on your device. To learn more about compatibility with Kindles, please review this EBC Kindle article.



If I have a problem or a question about the app, how do I report it?

Please reach out, and someone from the library will assist you directly or escalate to resolve the problem with ProQuest

Where can I learn more?