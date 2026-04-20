Your End-of-Semester Library Toolkit, Spring 2026

You’re almost there! Here are some resources to power you through the end of the academic year and beyond.

End-of-Semester Events

National Library Week at Duke: Crafternoon – Thursday, April 23rd, 1-3 PM in the Lobby Outside von der Heyden Pavilion (near the e-printers) – The theme for National Library Week this year is “Find Your Joy.” Whatever brings you joy, stop by and pick up some library buttons, coloring sheets, colored pencils, candy, stickers, and more. Get in touch with your artistic side and show us what brings you joy!

Study Break at Perkins – Monday, April 27th from 6:30 to 8 PM. Need to re-fuel while studying? Drop by the Perkins e-print area for sweet, savory, and healthy snacks! Available while supplies last.

To Help You Study

Take a Break

Take Care of Yourself

The Library @ Home

The library is always here for you! Maybe you already know that you can access many of our online resources from home or that you can check out books to take home with you. We also have movies and music that you can stream and some e-books that you can download to your devices. Here are some of the resources we have to do this!

Access to News includes:

New York Times: Our all-access subscription includes everything the New York Times offers, including current news and archives, the NYT News App, Games (including Wordle, Spelling Bee, the Crossword, etc.), Cooking, Wirecutter, the Athletic, and over 20 newsletters available to subscribers.

The Atlantic Online: Our subscription includes the latest articles in print and online, the Atlantic Archive, newsletters, podcasts, videos, crossword, and more.

The Wall Street Journal: Ford Library and Goodson Law Library have provided the Duke Community with access to personal accounts on WSJ.com, the online Wall Street Journal.

Streaming Video includes:

Kanopy: Watch thousands of award-winning documentaries and feature films including titles from the Criterion Collection.

SWANK Digital Campus: Feature films from major Hollywood studios.

See the full list: bit.ly/dukevideos.

Overdrive Books:

Go to duke.overdrive.com to access downloadable eBooks and audiobooks that can be enjoyed on all major computers and devices, including iPhones®, iPads®, Nooks®, Android™ phones and tablets, and Kindles®.

Streaming Music includes:

Contemporary World Music: Listen to music from around the world, including reggae, Bollywood, fado, American folk music, and more.

Jazz Music Library: Access a wide range of recordings from jazz classics to contemporary jazz.

Medici.tv: Browse an online collection of classical music, operas and ballets.

Metropolitan Opera on Demand: For opera fans, a large selection of opera videos from the stage of the Metropolitan Opera.

Naxos Music Library: Huge selection of classical music recordings—over 1,925,000 tracks!

Smithsonian Global Sound: Find and listen to streaming folk and related music

See the full list: library.duke.edu/music/resources/listening-online