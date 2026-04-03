ONLINE: Low Maintenance Book Club reads Automatic Noodle

Tired of predictions about robot overlords? How about robot chefs, instead? Join the Low Maintenance Book Club for a discussion of Annalee Newitz’s cozy sci-fi novella Automatic Noodle. The meeting will be held over Zoom on Wednesday, April 15th at noon.

Copies of the book can be found at Duke University Libraries and your local public library. (Durham County Library) As always, you’re welcome to attend regardless of how much (or whether) you’ve read. Just RSVP to receive a Zoom link the morning of the meeting. We hope to see you there!

If you have any questions, please contact Arianne Hartsell-Gundy (aah39@duke.edu).