5 Easy Ways to Celebrate Earth Month with the Duke Libraries

Post by Jodi Psoter, Librarian for Climate & Sustainability and Marine Science & Conservation

April is one of the busiest times of year at Duke, with final papers due, master’s presentations to schedule, dissertations to defend, and SO much grading. As we celebrate another year of academic successes, we also take time to celebrate two valuable things—EARTH and LIBRARIES!

April is Earth Month, culminating with Earth Day on April 22. And National Library Week is April 19-26. After you submit your taxes on April 15, take a much-needed tea break (National Tea Day is April 21) and join us in celebrating libraries and the earth with these climate-friendly library activities.

1. Check Out a Cli-Fi Book

Stop by our Collections Spotlight display near the Perkins Library Service Desk and check-out one of our “hot” climate fiction reads. Climate fiction (or cli-fi, for short) explores the impacts of climate change and environmental issues through imaginative, often speculative storytelling. Support the green principle of “reuse” by borrowing books from your library!

2. Donate Your Textbooks

At the end of this semester, donate your textbooks to the library. We’ll make them available for other students to check out for free. Look for the textbook donation bins later this semester. With one donation, you are reducing, reusing, recycling, AND making a Duke education more affordable for all!

3. Make the Most of Climate Research Resources

We offer a wide array of library resources that support climate and sustainability research spanning the sciences, social sciences, arts, and humanities, as well as local and international data sets. We hope the breadth and uniqueness of resources included here inspires ideas of interdisciplinary collaboration for climate research and education. You’ll save time finding information, giving you more time to focus on climate solutions!

4. Discuss Climate Solutions

Participate in April’s Resilient Duke book discussion. No reading required. No driving required! This online book discussion group meets once a month to talk about practical and positive climate solutions, inspired by recent books.

5. Learn Some Climate Science History

Extend your celebration of earth and libraries. Throughout the month of May, the Hubbard Exhibit Case in Perkins Library will feature works from our collections related to Eunice Foote, an amateur scientist who was the first to demonstrate the effect of greenhouse gases.

Want to know more about how the Duke University Libraries support the Duke Climate Commitment, and how you can be involved? Contact Jodi Psoter, Librarian for Climate & Sustainability and Marine Science & Conservation.