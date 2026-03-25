What’s that noise? Perkins roof work, explained

If you’ve been studying in Perkins Library lately and noticed some unexpected noise overhead, here’s what’s going on. Duke Facilities Management is replacing the library’s gravel roof, which dates to 1968 and has reached the end of its lifespan. The work began in mid‑February and will continue through August 2026.

Overall, impacts to library users should be minimal. You should expect occasional background noise, not continuous disruption. But you may notice:

A construction fence and scaffolding behind the library

Intermittent noise during demolition and installation phases

Generator noise

A vacuum truck used to remove roof gravel, mostly on weekday mornings (and occasionally on weekends)

Brief noise from deliveries, material movement, and workers accessing scaffolding or working overhead

Inside the library, study spaces are open and everything is business as usual. We know that Perkins is a prime study location (especially the quiet upper floors) we are coordinating closely with the project team to minimize noise during sensitive times, including reading period, final exams, and commencement.

Looking for a Quieter Spot?

If the roof work noise becomes an issue for you, library staff can help direct you to quieter study spaces in Perkins, Bostock, or other libraries. You can also explore our online guide to study spaces to find the best option for your needs.

Thank you for your patience as we make improvements that will keep Perkins in good shape for years to come.