You Asked. We Listened. We’re Staying Open Later.

With spring break in the rearview mirror and final exams just one month away, this message is for all the night owls, caffeine addicts, and academic vampires who do their best thinking when the rest of campus is fast asleep.

We heard you loud and clear in our 2026 library user survey and through your Duke Student Government representatives: Duke students want more late-night library study space. And extended hours rose to the top of the wish list. So we’re making it happen.

What’s staying open later?

Our busiest libraries on West Campus—Perkins, Bostock, and Rubenstein—are already open until midnight most days. But if midnight feels a little early and you’re still in the zone, we’ve got you covered.

For the remainder of the Spring 2026 semester, the following library study spaces will have extended hours:

von der Heyden Pavilion (the Perk)

Rubenstein Library study spaces (including the Gothic Reading Room)

New extended hours:

Friday–Saturday: open until midnight

Sunday–Thursday: open until 3:00 a.m.

How do I get in?

Late-night access will be available via Duke Card at the following entrances:

von der Heyden Pavilion back patio entrance

Main library entrance on Abele Quad

Rubenstein Library tower entrance (closest to bus stop)

A few important notes

Perkins & Bostock Libraries hours and building access are not changing.

We’ll be keeping an eye on how these extended hours are used (including overall demand, housekeeping impact, and safety considerations) to determine whether we can maintain them after the Spring 2026 semester.

The bottom line: You told us extended study hours mattered. We listened. Whether you’re cramming, coasting, or just really committed to burning the midnight oil (and the 1 a.m. oil… and the 2:30 a.m. oil…), we hope these later hours help you finish the semester strong.

As always, check our posted library hours on our website for the most up-to-date information. Happy studying, and we’ll see you after dark!