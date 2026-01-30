ONLINE: Low Maintenance Book Club reads Relish

Join the Low Maintenance Book Club for a story of culinary love with Lucy Knisley’s Relish. Named an NPR Best Book of 2013, this memoir and graphic novel traces key episodes in the author’s life framed by recipes and cooking wisdom. The discussion will be held over Zoom at noon on Wednesday, February 25.

Copies of the book can be found at the Durham County Library and other public libraries. As always, you’re welcome to attend regardless of how much (or whether) you’ve read! Just RSVP to receive an Zoom link the morning of the meeting.

If you have any questions, please contact Arianne Hartsell-Gundy (aah39@duke.edu).