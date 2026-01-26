Students: Take Our Survey. You Could Win a $150 Visa Gift Card!

Here in the Libraries, we’re always trying to up our game. That’s why every three years we invite Duke students to take part in a brief user survey to help us better understand their experiences and thoughts on library spaces, collections, and services.
The survey takes about 5-7 minutes to complete and will remain open between now and February 15, 2026. As a special thank you for participating, all student respondents will be entered into a raffle for a $150 Visa gift card.
When libraries and students work together, everybody wins. Take a look at some of the improvements we’ve made in the past as a direct result of our user surveys.
Changes We Made in Response to Past User Surveys
- New solo study spaces: You asked for more solo study spaces, so we added four reservable study carrels and two soundproof booths. Check them out here.
- Artwork that reflects diverse backgrounds: You asked for improvements to the artwork in our spaces to better reflect the diversity of the Duke community. We formed a visual diversity committee and completed several projects to feature new artwork in our spaces. See a recent project here!
- Demystify InterLibrary Requests: 30% of students didn’t understand how to use this service, so we made major changes to the Interlibrary Requests form to make it easier for users.
- Increased textbook lending: You asked for more textbooks to be available from the library. We purchased textbooks for the 100 highest enrollment classes at Duke and made them available for three-hour checkout at the library. We also started a Semester Loan textbooks program!
- Easier access to online articles and research materials: You asked for help getting access to library resources while off campus. We collected helpful tools and instructions into a single, clear page. And we licensed the New York Times and The Atlantic for all students, including full website and mobile app access.
- All-gender restrooms: You asked for more publicity around the all-gender restrooms in the libraries. We created new signage in Perkins and Bostock libraries to direct people to the all-gender restrooms.
Curious about other things we’ve learned from past surveys? Check out our 2020 survey summary and our 2018 survey summary.
Feedback is what helps the Libraries grow, and the more input we get, the better we’ll be able to renovate, rethink, and improve.
So please, take a couple minutes of your time to complete the 2026 survey—and thank you for your help in making the Duke University Libraries a better place.