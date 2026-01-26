Students: Take Our Survey. You Could Win a $150 Visa Gift Card!

Here in the Libraries, we’re always trying to up our game. That’s why every three years we invite Duke students to take part in a brief user survey to help us better understand their experiences and thoughts on library spaces, collections, and services.

The survey takes about 5-7 minutes to complete and will remain open between now and February 15, 2026. As a special thank you for participating, all student respondents will be entered into a raffle for a $150 Visa gift card.

When libraries and students work together, everybody wins. Take a look at some of the improvements we’ve made in the past as a direct result of our user surveys.

Changes We Made in Response to Past User Surveys

Curious about other things we’ve learned from past surveys? Check out our 2020 survey summary and our 2018 survey summary.

Feedback is what helps the Libraries grow, and the more input we get, the better we’ll be able to renovate, rethink, and improve.

So please, take a couple minutes of your time to complete the 2026 survey—and thank you for your help in making the Duke University Libraries a better place.