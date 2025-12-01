Your End-of-Semester Library Toolkit, Fall 2025

You’re almost there! Here are some resources to power you through the end of the semester and beyond.

End-of-Semester Events

Productive Procrastination: Planning, Pastries & Paper Crafts – Thursday, December 4th from 1 to 3 PM. Not sure how to approach studying for finals? Just need to take some time to de-stress and relax? Drop by the Edge Lounge in Bostock Library to take a breather, reset, and enjoy donuts and origami. Staff from the ARC will be present to share study tips and ways you can make a study plan for tackling finals.

Study Break with Miniature Therapy Horses at Bishop’s House – Sunday, December 7th from 12 to 2 PM. Take a break from studying and drop by Bishop’s House (behind Bassett Residence Hall) to de-stress with the miniature therapy horses from Stampede of Love and relax with some cookies and hot cider! The ARC will be hosting a study hall next door at the Academic Advising Center with Learning Consultants and Peer Success Leaders.

Study Break at Perkins – Monday, December 8th from 7 to 8:30 PM. Need to re-fuel while studying? Drop by the Perkins e-print area for sweet, savory, and healthy snacks! Available while supplies last.

Self-Service Origami Table (near the East Asian Studies Collection on the 2nd floor of Bostock Library) – Unwind during the finals crunch with some origami sheets and designs! We encourage you to take them back wherever you’re studying in the Libraries, take a moment to relax, and fold away. If you have questions or need additional sheets or designs, please visit Global Studies (Bostock 227, at the end of the hall).

The Library @ Home

The library is always here for you! Maybe you already know that you can access many of our online resources from home or that you can check out books to take home with you. We also have movies and music that you can stream and some e-books that you can download to your devices. Here are some of the resources we have to do this!

Streaming Video includes:

Kanopy: Watch thousands of award-winning documentaries and feature films including titles from the Criterion Collection.

SWANK Digital Campus: Feature films from major Hollywood studios.

See the full list: bit.ly/dukevideos.

Overdrive Books:

Go to duke.overdrive.com to access downloadable eBooks and audiobooks that can be enjoyed on all major computers and devices, including iPhones®, iPads®, Nooks®, Android™ phones and tablets, and Kindles®.

Streaming Music includes:

Contemporary World Music: Listen to music from around the world, including reggae, Bollywood, fado, American folk music, and more.

Jazz Music Library: Access a wide range of recordings from jazz classics to contemporary jazz.

Medici.tv: Browse an online collection of classical music, operas and ballets.

Metropolitan Opera on Demand: For opera fans, a large selection of opera videos from the stage of the Metropolitan Opera.

Naxos Music Library: Huge selection of classical music recordings—over 1,925,000 tracks!

Smithsonian Global Sound: Find and listen to streaming folk and related music

See the full list: library.duke.edu/music/resources/listening-online