ONLINE: Low Maintenance Book Club reads selections from “My Man Jeeves”

Join the Low Maintenance Book Club on Thursday, December 4th at noon over Zoom for a post-holiday romp through British society as we read selections from P.G. Wodehouse’s My Man Jeeves . The discussion will specifically cover the stories “Jeeves takes Charge,” “Jeeves and the Unbidden Guest,” “Jeeves and the Hard-boiled Egg” and “Bertie Changes His Mind.”

The book is freely available through Project Gutenberg and Duke University Libraries. As always, you’re welcome to join us no matter how much (or whether) you’ve read! Please RSVP to receive a Zoom link the morning of the meeting. We hope to see you there!

If you have any questions, please contact Arianne Hartsell-Gundy (aah39@duke.edu).