ONLINE: Low Maintenance Book Club gets spooky with “Night of the Mannequins”

Get in the Halloween spirit with Low Maintenance Book Club as we read Stephen Graham Jones’ Night of the Mannequins. This award-winning novella combines the teen slasher story and psychological horror with some humor sprinkled in. Please note that If the first two are not for you, this might be a meeting to sit out.

As always, you’re welcome to join us no matter how much (or whether) you’ve read! Please RSVP to receive a Zoom link the morning of the meeting. We hope to see you there!

If you have any questions, please contact Arianne Hartsell-Gundy (aah39@duke.edu).