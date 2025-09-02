Welcome Hannah Jacobs, Digital Humanities Consultant

The Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS) department in Research and Public Services welcomes Hannah Jacobs as our Digital Humanities Consultant. Though Hannah is far from new to Duke University, she joined the HSS department in August 2025. Hannah is knowledgeable and practiced in areas of digital humanities that include project management, digital pedagogy, data structuring and visualization, interactive digital storytelling and exhibition design, mapping, 3D modeling and extended reality, front end web development and content management, and text encoding and analysis. Hannah is especially passionate about the possibilities digital humanities offer for building collaborations across communities and disciplines; expanding established humanities theories and methods; and critiquing equity, accessibility, and ethics in the construction and use of digital technologies.

Prior to joining Duke University Libraries, Hannah was the Digital Humanities Specialist for the Digital Art History & Visual Culture Research Lab here at Duke. She holds a Master’s in Information Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a Master of Arts in Digital Humanities and an Associateship from King’s College London, and a Bachelor of Arts in English and Theatre from Warren Wilson College.

Hannah’s favorite part of her job is learning about the vast range of cultures, geographies, and time periods studied by Duke’s humanities scholars and students.

You can contact Hannah Jacobs at hannah.jacobs@duke.edu. She can provide guidance: