Celebrate AAPI Heritage: Mural Unveiling at Duke Libraries

Post by Roger Peña, Librarian for Latin American, Iberian, Caribbean and Latinx Studies

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and on Thursday, May 8, Duke University Libraries will unveil a traveling panel mural created by the Duke Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Affinity Group and artist Brandon Johnson.

The mural—made up of more than 300 wooden blocks and measuring 4 feet by 6 feet—depicts the affinity group’s logo: a lotus flower and the Polynesian wave tattoo symbol to represent Asian and Pacific Island cultures.

The mural has been on exhibit at Duke University Hospitals since its completion in spring 2024, but its history and creation were years in the making. Although the Duke AAPI Affinity Group was founded in 2021, due to the pandemic their first in-person gathering did not occur until May 2023, when group members organized a painting event to help with the mural. Several community painting events were held at Duke Hospitals and the Duke TechExpo, where members had the chance to connect and create a sense of community.

Dr. Paul Evangelista, member of the AAPI Affinity Group, shared that the response to the mural has been incredibly moving. “We’ve seen patients, staff, and visitors pause to engage with the stories it tells—many expressing how meaningful it is to see AAPI experiences and identities represented so vividly in a healthcare setting,” he said. “It has opened up conversations, sparked reflection, and created moments of connection that might not have happened otherwise.”

The AAPI traveling mural will be on exhibit at Duke University Libraries over the next two years on the 2nd floor of Perkins Library. This will be the first time the mural will be on display on West Campus, and Dr. Evangelista believes that this is an opportunity to reach new audiences. “I’m thrilled. This location gives it the chance to reach fresh eyes and hearts, inviting people to reflect on the diversity not only in the AAPI but the entire community and the many ways we contribute to the fabric of this institution.”

Join us as Duke University Libraries and the AAPI Affinity Group host the unveiling of the traveling mural at Perkins Library on May 8. Light refreshments will be served followed by remarks.

AAPI Mural Unveiling and Remarks

Date: Thursday, May 8

Time: 11 am – 12 noon

Location: Hall between Perkins Library 217 and 218