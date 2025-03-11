ONLINE: Low Maintenance Book Club reads selections from “Neighbors and Other Stories”

Join the Low Maintenance Book Club at our next meeting on Wednesday, March 26th as we discuss a selection of short stories from Diane Oliver’s collection Neighbors and Other Stories. Although you’re welcome to read the entire work, we’ll focus on “Neighbors,” “When the Apples are Ripe,” and “Mint Juleps Not Served Here.” As usual, we’ll meet at noon over Zoom. Copies of the collection are available from Duke University Libraries or your local public library.

As always, you’re welcome to join us regardless of how much (or whether) you’ve read! Just make sure to RSVP to receive a Zoom link the morning of the meeting.

If you have any questions, please contact Arianne Hartsell-Gundy (aah39@duke.edu).