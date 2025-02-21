Short Films Celebrating Black Queer History

Now through February 28, 2025, Frameline Distribution is showcasing seven Black queer centered films that celebrate Blackness, history, and the intersections of LGBTQ+ identities within Black narratives. Frameline’s free shorts program uplifts the Black LGBTQ+ experience. Stream Now and use password MarshaPJohnson to enjoy these celebrated films through February 28!

“Frameline’s mission is to change the world through the power of queer cinema. As a media arts nonprofit, Frameline’s programs connect filmmakers and audiences in the Bay Area and around the world. We work tirelessly year-round to fund, distribute, restore, and amplify queer films.” — About Frameline

To watch more films distributed by Frameline, check out Duke Libraries’ collection of DVDs and streaming videos!