Short Films Celebrating Black Queer History

Now through February 28, 2025,  Frameline Distribution is showcasing seven Black queer centered films that celebrate Blackness, history, and the intersections of LGBTQ+ identities within Black narratives. Frameline’s free shorts program uplifts the Black LGBTQ+ experience.  Stream Now and use password MarshaPJohnson to enjoy these celebrated films through February 28!

Film still
Blackness is Everything (2021, 5 mins.) Dir. Alba Roland Mejia

Film still
Happy Birthday, Marsha (2017, 14 mins) Dirs. Reina Gossett and Sasha Wortzel.
Film still
Noor & Layla (2021, 13 mins) Dir. Fawzia Mirza

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

“Frameline’s mission is to change the world through the power of queer cinema. As a media arts nonprofit, Frameline’s programs connect filmmakers and audiences in the Bay Area and around the world. We work tirelessly year-round to fund, distribute, restore, and amplify queer films.” — About Frameline

To watch more films distributed by Frameline, check out Duke Libraries’ collection of DVDs and streaming videos!

 

