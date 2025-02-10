This Valentine’s Day, Go on a Mystery Date with a Book

Hey, baby, are you overdue for a good book? Because you’ve got fine written all over you.

Aw, yeah. A new year means new books to fall for, and you’re in luck because this Valentine’s Day “Mystery Date with a Book” is back!

Currently single, in the reading sense? In a relationship with another author? Or is it “complicated”? Oh, honey, we’re here to help.

Check out our Mystery Date with a Book display next to the Perkins Library Service Desk, February 10-17, and let us match you up with a cute little number guaranteed to improve your “circulation.”

Our librarians have hand-picked some of their favorite literary infatuations. Don’t judge these books by their covers. We’ve got a little somethin-somethin’ for everyone! Each title comes wrapped in paper with a tantalizing teaser. Will you get fiction or nonfiction? Mystery or history? Fantasy or thriller? You won’t know until you find somewhere private and “get between the covers,” if you know what we’re talking about.

(Uh, oh. Was that you logging onto our wifi just now? Because we think we felt a connection.)

If you don’t have the hots for your book, no problem. Simply return it to the library. Its feelings won’t be hurt.

Either way, be sure to let us know what you think. Each book comes with a “Rate Your Date” card. Use it as a bookmark. Then drop it in our Mystery Date with a Book box when you return your book to Perkins, and you’ll automatically be entered to win a library swag bag. (Swoon!)

Okay, sorry-not-sorry for all the library puns. We’ll put them on hold.

Just get your pretty little self to Perkins and go on a mystery date with a book. You might just get hooked on a favorite writer!