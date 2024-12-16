Happy Birthday, Jane!

Every year I like to celebrate Jane Austen’s birthday with a blog post highlighting interesting things to read and new books that have been published about her, so here is this year’s list:

Jane Austen & the Price of Happiness by Inger Sigrun Bredkjaer Brodey

What Jane Austen’s Characters Read (and Why) by Susan Allen Ford

She Played and Sang: Jane Austen and Music by Gillian Dooley

Jane Austen’s Romantic Medievalism: Courtly Love and Happy Endings by Tiffany Schubert

Love and Marriage in the Age of Jane Austen by Rory Muir

Women and Music in the Age of Austen edited by Linda Zionkowski

By the way, next year is a big one for Jane Austen! It will be her 250th birthday. There should be many events throughout the world and many new books being published next year celebrating this milestone. I’m planning to do a series of blog posts and a small exhibit in the Hubbard Case in December!