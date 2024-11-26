Read Palestine Week: 29 November – 5 December 2024

Organised by Publishers for Palestine, Read Palestine Week promotes the literature, poetry, and related writings by and about Palestine and Palestinians. Publishers for Palestine will be hosting a series of events, both in person and online. The events listings are here.

Duke University Libraries holds a growing collection of writings from and about Palestine and Palestinians, primarily in Arabic and English. Below is a potpourri of these works to pique your curiosity:

Isabella Hammad’s acclaimed first novel, “The Parisian, or, Al-Barisi” was published in 2019. The Parisian is part fiction, part biography. Her grandfather lived in southern France for a period of time and fell in love with French culture. When he returned to Nablus, he became known as al-barisi or the Parisian. Last September, Isabella delivered the distinguished Edward W. Said Memorial Lecture at Columbia University. The lecture, entitled “Recognizing the Stranger: On Palestine and Narrative” was so powerful, imaginative, and moving that it was published as an essay earlier this year by Black Cat (New York).

Last year also welcomed the creative and Open Access “Country of Words: A Transnational Atlas for Palestinian Literature” publication by Dr. Refqa Abu-Remaileh. “Country of Words” is a “digital-born project that retraces and remaps the global story of Palestinian literature in the twentieth century, starting from the Arab world and going through Europe, North America, and Latin America. Sitting at the intersection of literary history, periodical studies, and digital humanities, Country of Words creates a digitally networked and multilocational literary history—a literary atlas enhanced.” A few months ago, Dr. Abu-Remaileh was interviewed by Afikra which you can watch here.

Novelist, essayist, and playwright Adania Shibli’s “Minor Detail” was published in 2017 in Arabic and translated into English in 2020. The novel, which reads more like a poem is divided into 2 distinct parts, recalling recent Palestinian history. Adania visited Duke University and UNC-CH last year for a series of engagements. Adania was joined on stage with Duke University’s Prof. Frances Hasso who recently published “Buried in the red dirt: race, reproduction, and death in modern Palestine.”

If food and culinary studies wets your palate, former Duke University student, Laila El-Haddad published this wonderful food history book entitled “The Gaza kitchen: a Palestinian culinary journey.” The book elucidates Gazan and Palestinian foods, food production and its history with a personal touch of storytelling. Famous American chef and food lover, Anthony Bourdain visited Laila and her family in Gaza in 2013 for an episode of Parts Unknown, a short clip of which can be viewed here.

If history is your preferred subject to read, Prof. Rashid Khalidi’s “The hundred years’ war on Palestine: a history of settler colonialism and resistance, 1917-2017” is a thoroughly researched and comprehensive study of the history of Palestine. Prof. Khalidi recently retired from his post at Columbia University as the Edward Said Professor of Modern Arab Studies.

Arab Lit Quarterly published two super lists of Palestinian authors to help guide and introduce you to the wide variety of writings. First, a ‘Curated List of 20 Palestinian Short Stories, in translation, online.’ And ’16 Free Zines From and About Palestine.’

We’ll end this post with two more suggestions. While the emphasis of this post is on read Palestine, one film recommendation must be made. Recently, DUL acquired the rights to “Bye, Bye, Tiberias.” The film is a biographical account of the life and family of celebrated Palestinian actress Hiam Abbass by her daughter Lina Soualem. And finally for your listening pleasure, Lebanese ‘oud master Marcel Khalife released many splendid albums, some of which with Mahmoud Darwish, the celebrated Palestinian poet. Included among these albums is his operatic masterpiece, “Ahmad al-Arabi.” You can watch and listen to this 2014 concert from the Katara Opera House in Doha.

Be sure to also peruse my subject guide on Palestine.

Sean Swanick, Librarian for Middle East, North Africa, and Islamic Studies, Duke University.