LIFE Summer Research Grant Reflections: Social Media Usage and Its Impact on Global Tibet

Letar Jia is majoring in CulAnth with a minor in ECS and Cinematic Arts, and a certificate in Documentary Studies.

Growing up on the Tibetan plateau, I have witnessed the dramatic changes driven by social media in my home region in recent years. Over the decade, social media has dramatically changed the lives of Tibetan nomadic herders and powerfully impacted their daily routines in the Himalayan region. And I have always been curious to better understand how Tibetans in other parts of the Himalayan region experience similar and different changes from our way of life. Dolpo and Tibet share so much common lifestyle, but all are often isolated from one other. The majority of the people in these different regions are nomads and have a rich and deep knowledge of nomadic life, and yet they are illiterate and vulnerable in the age of information technology. Therefore, I’m very interested in exploring and comparing how they are facing the challenges and advantages brought by social media. There have been few studies (especially by Tibetans) conducted on the same topic. I wanted to explore and rethink the impact of social media on global Tibet in contemporary times, and how this change is shaping their way of live. This project explores the impact of social media on the traditional nomadic ways of living, communicating, and thinking in Tibet areas. How are Tibetan communities and individuals facing the challenges of social media and everyday digital connectivity?

My research provides new knowledge about the impact of social media and information technologies on Tibetan nomads or indigenous people in this expansive Himalayan region and Tibetan plateau. I have been researching how they live, struggle, and envision their future in the age of information technology. This has helped me familiarize myself with relevant cultural anthropological theories, methodologies, findings, and ongoing discussions in the broad interdisciplinary space trying to understand the impact of information technologies in the Global South. By examining existing research, I was able to identify gaps or areas where further investigation is needed. I was also able to find gaps including unanswered questions and contradictions in extant scholarship. Additionally, hopefully, my research will encourage others to pay closer attention to this topic, especially as they became the last generation of nomads in these Himalayan regions facing rapid globalization and the influx of information technology on everyday ways of living and surviving.

I had the fortunate opportunity to conduct fieldwork for ten days each in both Dolpo and Tibet. Though these regions are geographically distinct, they share a deeply rooted Tibetan culture. The fieldwork was the highlight of this project. For instance, reaching Dolpo, often referred to as “the hidden world,” required two days of transportation from Kathmandu, followed by a strenuous three-day trek to an elevation of 4,200 meters. Living among the indigenous people of Dolpo in the remote Himalayan mountains, with very limited internet service, was an incredible experience. Immersed in their daily lives, I gained a deeper appreciation for their traditions and resilience. Equally extraordinary was my time spent with Tibetan nomads on the vast grasslands of the Tibetan Plateau. This experience provided me with valuable insights into the unique challenges faced by Tibetan pastoralists in these two distinct regions. Through this fieldwork, I realized the urgency and importance of my research. Tibetan indigenous people and nomads are undergoing rapid changes due to the globalization of social media and platform capitalism, yet there is a scarcity of studies on this topic, particularly among Tibetans. This project has underscored the need for further research to better understand and address the impacts of these forces on their traditional way of life.

My goal was to explore the common and unique solutions that Tibetan nomads and Himalayan Indigenous communities have developed to address the changes brought by social media. I believe that these insights can potentially contribute to the global body of Indigenous and nomadic knowledge. Through this project, I aimed to examine how social media and digital technology have altered—both positively and negatively—the ways in which these communities live, communicate, and envision their futures.

In addition to this analysis, I sought to document and preserve the rich cultural practices and traditional knowledge of Tibetan nomads and Himalayan Indigenous people. The perspectives presented in my research are centered on their voices, incorporating their knowledge, experiences, and narratives into the research process. By doing so, I hope to not only highlight their resilience and adaptability but also contribute to the broader understanding and appreciation of Indigenous and nomadic cultures in the digital age.

Three Key Findings:

Firstly, social media has significantly influenced how local Tibetan communities share traditional knowledge and cultural practices. In Dolpo, while most people primarily use Western social media apps, a few also use WeChat. In contrast, Tibetans in Tibet predominantly use WeChat, along with Chinese platforms like Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok) and Kuaishou. Despite these differences in platform usage, both communities continue to share their cultural practices online. For instance, modern Tibetan dance and Tibetan Dharma talks have become very popular among the Dolpo people, who learn and engage with these practices through social media.

Secondly, Dolpo people still maintain strong kinship ties, largely due to their limited access to the internet. However, this is beginning to change. A missionary family has started offering free Wi-Fi in the region, which has led to some rumors and divisions within the community as people become more connected online. In contrast, in Tibet, almost everyone has access to internet services, which has contributed to a weakening of traditional kinship bonds. For example, during the New Year celebrations, it was once customary for locals to visit relatives and friends, bringing gifts. Now, it’s not uncommon for them to send digital money via WeChat instead, reflecting a shift in social practices.

Thirdly, in Dolpo, one of the positive aspects of social media is that it has introduced the community to Tibetan dance, which they have begun learning and appreciating. However, this comes with a downside: traditional dances that were once an integral part of their cultural practices are now being neglected as more people focus on learning newer, popular dances from social media. A more severe negative impact of limited connectivity in Dolpo was tragically highlighted when four people died from altitude sickness in a single day. The village is located far from the nearest hospital, and the lack of mobile signal made it impossible to call for a helicopter to transport them to medical care in time.

In Tibet, the use of Tibetan language on Chinese social media platforms has been heavily restricted. For instance, posts containing Tibetan songs, talks, or even videos featuring traditional Tibetan clothing were frequently blocked on platforms like Kuaishou until a few years ago. Even today, comments written in the Tibetan language are often deleted immediately on any social media platform in Tibet, as they are censored by PRC. This censorship has had a profound impact on the practice and preservation of the Tibetan language, as online spaces for Tibetan cultural expression are increasingly limited. However, there are some advantages as well. Despite these restrictions, some Tibetans have found ways to benefit from social media by using it as a platform for live streaming and selling products. This has allowed a few individuals to achieve financial success and gain a wider audience for their goods and services.

I am grateful for the support of Duke University Libraries, my mentor Ralph Litzinger, and advisor Rukimani PV.