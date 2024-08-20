Join Our Student Advisory Boards!

The Duke University Libraries are now accepting applications for membership on the 2024-2025 student library advisory boards.

Members of these advisory boards will help improve the learning and research environment for Duke University students and advise the Libraries on topics such as study spaces, research resources, integrating library services into academic courses, and marketing library services to students.

The boards will typically meet three times a semester to discuss all aspects of Duke Libraries and provide feedback to library staff. This is an amazing opportunity for students to serve on the advisory board of a large, nationally recognized non-profit organization.

All three advisory boards are now taking applications. Application deadlines are:

Members of the Graduate and Professional Student Advisory Board and the Undergraduate Advisory Board will be selected and notified by mid-September, and groups will begin to meet in late September. More information is available on the advisory board website, where you will also find links to the online applications forms.

Not sure you want to commit to serving on a board? Consider joining our Student Experience Panel (STEP). You can join at any time, and you’ll receive occasional invitations to participate in library feedback opportunities. Joining STEP does not obligate you to participate in any of the opportunities.

For more information or questions about these opportunities, please contact:

Graduate and Professional Student Advisory Board,

Undergraduate Advisory Board, and Student Experience Panel

Angela Zoss

Head, Assessment & User Experience Strategy

angela.zoss@duke.edu

919-684-8186

First-Year Advisory Board

Ira King

First-Year Experience Librarian, Lilly Library, & Librarian for Disability Studies

ira.king@duke.edu

919-660-9465