Collection Spotlight: Read Like A Celebrity

Want to read like a celebrity? Check out our collection spotlight this month on the first floor of Perkins Library near the Perkins Service Desk. We’re highlighting books that celebrities have noted as favorites or current reads on social media and in interviews. Here are some examples of what you will find:

Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid ( Jonathan Van Ness)

Slouching towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Emma Roberts)

What Will It Take to Make a Woman President? by Marianne Schnall (Beyonce)

Split Tooth by Tanya Tagaq (Elliot Page)

The House of Doors by Tan Twan Eng (Ken Follett)

Five Tuesdays in Winter by Lily King (Constance Wu)

Waiting to Exhale by Terry McMillan (Kelly Rowland)

Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead (Nigella Lawson)

Stray: A Memoir by Stephanie Danler (Troian Bellisario)

The Orphan Master’s Son by Adam Johnson (Jamie Chung)

Conversations on Love by Natasha Lunn (Brie Larson)

My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh (Jennette McCurdy)