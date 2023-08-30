Oct 5: Open Scholarship in the Humanities

Open Scholarship in the Humanities: Insights from Graduate Students’ Digital Projects

Thursday, October 5, 12:00-1:00 PM

The Edge Workshop (Bostock Library)

Register: https://duke.libcal.com/event/11159787

This event qualifies for 200-level RCR credit.

Open scholarship encompasses a range of activities and outputs that encourage inclusion, transparency, collaboration, and innovation. Though often interchanged with the term “open science,” open scholarship transcends disciplines. Research, teaching, and publishing in the digital humanities, for instance, has been designed and implemented in ways that promote not just access but also accessibility, reuse, and more equitable engagement in scholarly work; and much of that work in turn relies on the ability to openly access and reuse content for future research.

This in-person panel discussion with four current and former graduate students will explore their approaches to engaging in open humanistic scholarship. Digital Humanities Consultant Will Shaw will moderate this discussion of the practical and ethical aspects of conducting digital projects in the open, from using information created or collected by others to sharing one’s own research outcomes in ways that are accessible and reusable. This event will conclude with an open Q&A to allow for interactive discussion among the panel and attendees.

Whether you’re planning to start your own digital project or just interested in learning more about public scholarship and digital humanities, join us for lunch and conversation about what motivates these projects, the people and work involved in realizing them, and insights into what makes this work challenging, rewarding, and essential.

Panel

Jobie Hill (Department of History, Duke University)

Nitin Luthra (Department of English, Duke University)

Emilie Menzel (Goodson Law Library, Duke University)

Ann Chapman Price (Department of Religious Studies, Duke University)

Moderator: William Shaw (Digital Scholarship & Publishing Services, Duke University Libraries

Sponsored by Duke University Libraries’ Digital Scholarship and Publishing Services department and the ScholarWorks Center. Registration requested for planning purposes and for those wishing to receive Responsible Conduct of Research credit.