What Is a Vital Library Resource?

Lilly’s Graduate Student Assistant

The Lilly and Music Libraries are at the heart of East Campus, the First-Year Campus for Duke Undergraduates. To serve our community, during the semester, the East Campus Libraries remain open for 175 hours each week! Our student assistants are an essential element in maintaining a high level of service, and we want to introduce you to one of our “Class of 2023”. Get to know Brandon L., one of our graduating student assistants in this profile, and you’ll appreciate the importance of our student staff as much we do.

Graduate Student Brandon

Hometown: Allentown

Allentown Family/siblings/pets: 1 younger sister, no pets 🙁

1 younger sister, no pets 🙁 Academic major: Masters of Public Policy

Masters of Public Policy Activities on campus:

President of the Sanford Energy and Environment Club; Chair of the Partnerships Team of Oceans @ Duke; Tutor for economics and statistics; Mentor in Duke F1RSTS; and Member of the Energy Week Leadership Committee.

President of the Sanford Energy and Environment Club; Chair of the Partnerships Team of Oceans @ Duke; Tutor for economics and statistics; Mentor in Duke F1RSTS; and Member of the Energy Week Leadership Committee. Favorite on-campus activity (besides working in the library): Duke basketball

(besides working in the library): Duke basketball Favorite off-campus activity: Biking or hiking

Biking or hiking Favorite campus eatery: Tandoor

Tandoor Favorite off-campus eatery: East Cut

Behind the Curtain: Lilly Library

Q: If you could have a sleepover anywhere in the libraries, where would you choose, and why?

A: Thomas Reading Room in Lilly because it’s spacious and comfortable.

Q: What’s the strangest/most interesting book or movie or music you’ve come across in the library?

A: Feline Philosophy, a book about cats.

Q: What is your favorite part about working at library? Least favorite?

A: Faculty delivery when it’s sunny. Least favorite has to be shelf reading.

Q: What is one memory from your time in the library that you will never forget?

A: A student accidentally printed out 100 color copies of Caleb Love (a UNC basketball player). She meant to print 10 for her friends to hold up at the UNC game.

Q: What is the craziest thing you’ve ever done in the library?

A: Worked two 6-hour shifts on back-to-back days.

Note: We agree – that was crazy!

Q: How will your time working in the library help you in your future pursuits?

A: Knowing all the resources and benefits that come with being a member of a library will be very helpful. There is so much people don’t know libraries offer.

Q: What will you miss most about the library when you graduate?

A: All the little treats we got during holidays or the reading period.

Q: What are your plans for after graduation?

A: Moving to Chicago for a job at the Federal Reserve.

Q: What is your spirit animal?

… well, you don’t expect all the questions to be about working in the library, do you?

A: An owl because that was my undergrad’s mascot and I love staying up late.

Graduation in May means Lilly Library will say farewell to Brandon and our other graduates, treasured members of our East Campus Libraries’ “family”. We appreciate Brandon’s stellar work and dedication to Lilly and wish him all the best!